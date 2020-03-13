House Of Blues Cleveland Announces Postponed And Cancelled Shows

MARCH 17 – ST. PATRICK’S DAY:

Unfortunately, we will not be having any entertainment in the Music Hall or Cambridge Room on March 17, 2020. However, House of Blues Restaurant & Bar will be open for dining /drinks and live music.

POSTPONED (on sale):

August 11 – Tegan & Sara *On Sale TBD

**We regret to inform you the on sale for Tegan and Sara has been postponed. We will send an update as soon as a new on sale date is announced.

POSTPONED SHOWS (no new date):

March 13 – Mod Sun

March 14 – Mr. Speed (Tribute to KISS)

March 15 – Dayglow

March 15 – Devin Townsend

March 16 – The Wonder Years

March 20 – The Purple Madness (Tribute to Prince)

March 21 – COLORS Presents: R&B Only

March 24 – Hippie Sabotage

April 1 - Davido

April 2 – Electric Feels (Indie Rock Dance Party)

April 4 – Circa Survive

April 7 – G Herbo

April 25 – Organ Grinders Ball 25

May 2 - Questlove

**Due to circumstances outside of our control, these shows have been postponed until further notice. Tickets will be honored for new date once announced.

POSTPONED SHOW (new date):

March 27 – COIN *NEW DATE: 6/01

**Due to circumstances outside of our control, this show has been postponed until June 1. Tickets will be honored for new date.

CANCELLED:

March 22 – World Famous Gospel Brunch

March 31 - beabadoobee

**Due to circumstances outside of our control, these events are cancelled. Refunds can be obtained at original point of purchase. For more information, ticket purchasers can visit: https://livemu.sc/2vQAUhc