The Browns Get Two Primetime Games, Twelve 1 PM Games In 2020 Schedule

We are keeping hope alive that we can still look forward to the Browns 2020 season. They released their 2020 schedule last night, including two primetime games.

-- IT’S HERE! -- A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on May 7, 2020 at 4:33pm PDT

Cleveland Browns 2020 schedule:

PRESEASON

Week 1 (Aug. 13-17) – at Chicago Bears – Time TBD

Week 2 (Aug. 20-24) – at Green Bay Packers – Time TBD

Week 3 (Aug. 30) – Minnesota Vikings – 4 p.m./FOX

Week 4 (Sept. 3-4) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Time TBD

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 13 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 17 (Thurs.) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:20 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 27 – Washington Redskins – 1 p.m./FOX

Week 4: Oct. 4 – at Dallas Cowboys – 1 p.m./FOX

Week 5: Oct. 11 – Indianapolis Colts – 4:25 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 18 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 p.m.

Week 7: Oct. 25 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m.

Week 8: Nov. 1 – Las Vegas Raiders – 1 p.m./FOX

Week 9: Nov. 8 – BYE

Week 10: Nov. 15 – Houston Texans – 1 p.m./FOX

Week 11: Nov. 22 – Philadelphia Eagles – 1 p.m./FOX

Week 12: Nov. 29 – at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1 p.m.

Week 13: Dec. 6 – at Tennessee Titans – 1 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 14 (Mon.) – Baltimore Ravens – 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 20 – at New York Giants – 1 p.m.

Week 16: Dec. 26 or 27 – at New York Jets – Time TBD

Week 17: Jan. 3 – Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 p.m.