The Browns Get Two Primetime Games, Twelve 1 PM Games In 2020 Schedule
Time to plan our your fall!
We are keeping hope alive that we can still look forward to the Browns 2020 season. They released their 2020 schedule last night, including two primetime games.
Cleveland Browns 2020 schedule:
PRESEASON
Week 1 (Aug. 13-17) – at Chicago Bears – Time TBD
Week 2 (Aug. 20-24) – at Green Bay Packers – Time TBD
Week 3 (Aug. 30) – Minnesota Vikings – 4 p.m./FOX
Week 4 (Sept. 3-4) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Time TBD
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1: Sept. 13 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m.
Week 2: Sept. 17 (Thurs.) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:20 p.m.
Week 3: Sept. 27 – Washington Redskins – 1 p.m./FOX
Week 4: Oct. 4 – at Dallas Cowboys – 1 p.m./FOX
Week 5: Oct. 11 – Indianapolis Colts – 4:25 p.m.
Week 6: Oct. 18 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 p.m.
Week 7: Oct. 25 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m.
Week 8: Nov. 1 – Las Vegas Raiders – 1 p.m./FOX
Week 9: Nov. 8 – BYE
Week 10: Nov. 15 – Houston Texans – 1 p.m./FOX
Week 11: Nov. 22 – Philadelphia Eagles – 1 p.m./FOX
Week 12: Nov. 29 – at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1 p.m.
Week 13: Dec. 6 – at Tennessee Titans – 1 p.m.
Week 14: Dec. 14 (Mon.) – Baltimore Ravens – 8:15 p.m.
Week 15: Dec. 20 – at New York Giants – 1 p.m.
Week 16: Dec. 26 or 27 – at New York Jets – Time TBD
Week 17: Jan. 3 – Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 p.m.