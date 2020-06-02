Cleveland APL Invites You To Submit A Photo For Their 2021 Pet Calendar

While you're inside today, why not try and grab a photo of your pet to enter into the Cleveland APL's 2021 Calendar contest! Your pet could even be the stars of a month.

Click here to find out how you can enter online. The entry fee is $30, and your pet’s picture is guaranteed to be included in the Cleveland APL’s 2021 calendar.

The entry fee also includes a copy of our full-color calendar, which will be mailed to you this November.