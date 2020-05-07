Changes Coming To Cedar Point If And When They Get To Open In 2020

Northeast Ohio's most popular attraction, Cedar Point cannot wait to open their doors for the 2020 season, however COVID-19 had put a damper on that.

Now Cedar Point is looking ahead to if and when they get the green light to re-open, what exactly that will look like.

If they re-open the new guidelines they are considering are as follows.

* Capacity will be limited, so guests will likely be required to make a reservation for the day they want to come.

* Social distancing requirements will be instituted on rides and in restaurants.

* “Virtual” queuing may be developed for certain popular rides, where guests would make a reservation to ride, with the hope of keeping the physical line to a minimum.

* Cashless transactions would be encouraged at dining venues.

* Enhanced cleaning measures would be in place for rides, restrooms and dining facilities, and locations would be added for guests to wash and sanitize hands.

Disney has the virtual que feature and I think that would be a great addition with or without COVID-19 restrictions.

Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman said...

The company hopes to open parks as quickly as possible when it is safe to do so. Once the company gets the green light from local and state officials, he said it will take two to three weeks to ramp up operations and welcome guests.

“Literally, the situation on the ground changes day by day,” he said. “We’re constantly getting new information about the state of reopening in the different markets.”

We'll see.

Here's to hoping Cedar Point opens in some capacity in 2020!

More on this story from Cleveland.com here.