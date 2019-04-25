Avengers: Endgame Spoiler Free Review: It Lives Up To The Hype!

I promise, this review of Avengers: Endgame is free of any spoilers! What I can say is that the 22nd chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is every bit of three hours long, and ties up most every loose end you can think of from the first 21 movies.

Now, obviously, you'll have to see the movie yourself to see what happens. But I'm sure you've already bought tickets. It's worth the price of admission.

Endgame starts off where Avengers: Infinity War ended, after Thanos snapped his fingers with the Infinity Stone gauntlet and wiped off half of the Earth's population. Cleveland natives Joe and Anthony Russo are back to direct the franchise's capstone, and they deliver on the hype.

The Russo Brothers make Endgame feel as comfortable and familiar as they can. Even if you haven't seen the previous Marvel movies, or it's been a while (like it has been for most of us), you'll be right at home from the start of the movie.

It would not be a spoiler to say that the story focuses on the remaining Avengers who did not get wiped out during Infinity War. Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, and Bruce Banner on Earth, plus Iron Man, who we last saw in the vast void of space seeing young Peter Parker/Spider-Man disappear before his eyes after Thanos' finger snap.

So as long as you feel familiar with those Avengers, you'll know they're about to do just that, avenge, to try to save those that they lost. That's a plot point that is already known. It sets up Endgame for an epic three-hour thrill ride. And boy does it unfold in grand fashion.

© Walt Disney Studios

The first two hours of Endgame pack an emotional punch. The acting of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Captain America, and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye absolutely shine. The fate of the world is in their hands. The task at hand takes strong mental fortitude, and seeing how the characters handle it unfold on screen is brilliant.

Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, and Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow dominate the screen as well, and they don't miss a beat.

Clearly, there's an underlying melancholy to the tale, and the first two-thirds of the movie reflect that. Endgame gets ambitious in its third and final hour, and it hits on every point it aims for as the action picks up.

From dazzling CGI to quick action sequences, you'll cheer, roar, and boo. The Russo Brothers' make sure to put some semblance of a lighthearted stamp on Endgame, too. There's humor in the important fan service moments that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will certainly enjoy and appreciate.

Most importantly, the fan service moments do not take away from the pacing of the movie. You can tell where Endgame maybe could have been trimmed to under three hours. In the end, though, it makes sense to include every scene that made the final cut.

Every 'i' is dotted, every 't' is crossed at the end of Avengers: Endgame. You get a payoff, and have fun along the way. You'll definitely laugh, and you might cry.

© Walt Disney Studios

Full of plenty of nostalgia for fans of the MCU, and packed with everything else you need for a blockbuster to achieve its goal, Avengers: Endgame works on multiple levels.

Again, you're already seeing it. I'm just confirming the movie is as good as advertised, if not better.

It'll be up to you if you think Endgame is better than Infinity War. I'll say this; the tone of the two movies are completely different. Infinity War was a smashing success, and Endgame will be too. That's all that matters.

A tip if you want to know about the end credits... keep scrolling...

.

.

.

.

.

There is no end credits scene as is tradition with Marvel movies. So you can save yourself ten minutes when the scroll starts.

Enjoy Endgame! Just make sure you use the bathroom before the movie starts, because you'll be feeling every bit of the three hours when the movie ends.

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters Friday, April 26th.

Ben at the Box Office Review: 4.5 out of 5 Popcorn Buckets