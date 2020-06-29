Akron RubberDucks To Hold 4th Of July Fireworks Show At Canal Park

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Akron RubberDucks will be hosting ther annual '4th on the Field' event at Canal Park.

The event promises to show 'Frozen 2' at 7:30 pm, with fireworks to follow.

To ensure that the event will be properly socially distant, only 2,000 tickets will be available, at $10 each.

The fireworks show will of course take place this Saturday, Independence Day, at Canal Park in Akron.