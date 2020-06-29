Akron RubberDucks To Hold 4th Of July Fireworks Show At Canal Park

The RubberDucks will be making a night of it

June 29, 2020
Ben Fontana
fireworks
Categories: 
Features
Local

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Akron RubberDucks will be hosting ther annual '4th on the Field' event at Canal Park.

The event promises to show 'Frozen 2' at 7:30 pm, with fireworks to follow.

To ensure that the event will be properly socially distant, only 2,000 tickets will be available, at $10 each.

The fireworks show will of course take place this Saturday, Independence Day, at Canal Park in Akron.

Tags: 
akron
July 4th
4th of july
newsletter

Recent Podcast Audio
Tom Kramig, CEO of the Lake Erie Crushers, Talks Fireworks In Avon WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards from UH Rainbow Talks Latest COVID-19 News, June 25th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tony Clark, VP of Communications for Cedar Point, Talks "Light Up The Point" WDOKFM: On-Demand
"Justice For All" Panel With Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams WDOKFM: On-Demand
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Talks About Her Personal Precautions WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks The Latest In Coronavirus - June 11th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes