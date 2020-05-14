List: Ohio Festivals That Have Been Cancelled In 2020
A sad list that will continue to grow and be modified
May 14, 2020
Thanks to OhioFestivals.net for compiling this list of current cancellations. It's obviously a sad list that will continue to grow in cities in and around northeast Ohio, as well as Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo, Zanesville, Youngstown, Dayton and everywhere in-between.
The following festivals have been cancelled.
- Duct Tape Festival (Avon)
- Akron Pride Festival
- Alliance Carnation Festival
- Grindstone Festival (Berea)
- National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Festival (Berea)
- 4th of July Celebration (Orrville)
- Solon Home Days - Solon
- Summer Jam West (Columbus)
- Ohio Chautaqua (Rossford and Westerville)
- Commercial Point Homecoming
- Firemen's Old Time Festival (Laurelville)
- Frazeyburg Homecoming
- Port Clinton Walleye Festival
- Feast of the Flowering Moon (Chillicothe)
- Deercreek Dam Days Festival (Williamsport)
- Dennison Railroad Festival
- Newark Strawberry Festival
- Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival
- Brunswick Summer Celebration
- Banana Split Festival (Wilmington)
- Cy Young Days (Newcomerstown)
- Lorain International Festival
- Ontario Fourth of July Festival
- Spirit of Macedonia
- Rib N Rock Cook Off - Parma
- Hot Air Balloon Festival at Debonne Vineyards (Madison)
- Schwabenfest (Cincinnati)
- Music and Ribfest (Wooster)
- Peony Festival (Van Wert)
- Crafted Food, Beer and Music Festival (Cleveland and Cincinnati)
- Art by the Falls (Chagrin Falls)
- Tiffin Art Festival
- Bath Art Festival
- Historic Old West End Festival (Toledo)
- Italian-American Festival (Canton)
- Rock n Green Tomato Festival (Miamisburg)
- Riverfront Irish Festival (Cuyahoga Falls)
Stay strong, be safe and let’s festival on together when we all get the okay to do so!