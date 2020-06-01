The Cuyahoga Country Fair Has Been Postponed To August 2021

According to a press release, the Cuyahoga County Fair Board has cancelled the 2020 County Fair and postponed the 124th annual event to 2021.

The new dates for the 124th Annual Cuyahoga County Fair will be August 11-16, 2021.

In consultation with the County Board of Health and in accordance with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's safety recommendations regarding large gatherings to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the difficult decision had to be made.

Below is a statement from Fair Board president Tim Fowler.

"Our goal now, and in the future, is for the safety and welfare of the public, employees, volunteers and thousands of participants. The decision has been very difficult, emotional and well thought out. The fair industry is very integrated and complex with participants assembling from throughout the country. It is a business and we must get it right. One error destroys a year of planning and preparation. Our board of directors and partners work very hard to be successful and have raised this yearly event to the level of greatness for the public to enjoy each year. We are extremely proud of the Cuyahoga County Fair and genuinely appreciate the communities support throughout the years. The precautions taken today will help ensure that we are able to provide this 124-year tradition for future generations."

Fowler acknowledged that the Fair will come back even stronger in 2021.