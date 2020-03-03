West Creek Conservancy Makes Cleveland A Greener Place To Live

It all starts with just 1Thing!

You can make a difference by supporting the West Creet Conservancy. Their goal is the Make Cleveland a Greener place to live!

The mission of the Conservancy is to enrich the lives of people in Greater Cleveland by conserving natural habitats, restoring the ecological value and sustainability of urban lands, and expanding neighborhood opportunities to experience nature.

Check out their list of projects here.

Make a donation, protect your land, or volunteer, because your 1Thing makes a difference

Find more tips throughout the spring here.