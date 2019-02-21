Diapers, Car Seats On Sale During Baby Savings Day At Walmart
February 21, 2019
On Saturday, February 23rd, Walmart is hosting 'Baby Savings Day' which will include rollbacks on things you need for your baby. From diapers to car seats, you'll be able to cross many items off your shopping list in one stop.
If you have a baby shower coming up, this is a great opportunity to stock up on diapers!
Keep in mind that the sale only runs from 10:30am - 4:30pm.
Here are some local Walmart stores that are participating:
- 10000 Brookpark Road, Cleveland
- 359 North Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield
- 9303 Mentor Ave., Mentor
- 222 Smokerise Drive, Wadsworth
See the full list, including more NEO stores, here.