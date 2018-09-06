LIST: Best Places To Pick Apples In NEO

Whether it's for recipe-making (pie! strudel! CRUMBLE!) or simply for the Instagram photos, apple picking is one of the best parts about this season. Thanks to our friends at Edible Cleveland, we now have an extensive list of where to go to pick your favorites -- they even listed them by county!

Erie County

Burnham Orchards - Berlin Heights

Quarry Hill Orchards - Berlin Heights

Geauga County

Blue Jay Orchard - Hiram

Patterson Fruit Farm - Chesterland

Lorain County

Hillcrest Orchards - Amherst

Miller Orchards - Amherst

Medina County

Hillside Orchard - Hinckley

Bauman Orchards - Rittman

Portage County

Monroe's Orchard - Hiram

Stotler's Orchard - Atwater

For the full list and apple-picking schedule from Edible Cleveland, click here.