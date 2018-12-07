Anthony Cologiovanni: Rainbow Stories 2018

December 7, 2018

FACTS:

  • Tonia was considered a high risk pregnancy due to her age and a small amount of fluid found around Anthony’s kidney’s while in utero
  • Tonia was set for delivery via C-Section in June
  • At a routine appointment, doctors found fluid around Anthony’s lungs which moved his heart. It was a rare fluid found only in heart patients.
  • Mom had an emergency C-Section at UH
  • Tonia’s team was great. And even had a nurse sit with her, holding her hand and hugging her as she sobbed for her baby boy.
  • Anthony was in the NICU for a little over 7 weeks
  • Tonia was touched by the care she received as well as the care and attention she received from doctors and nurses at the hospital.
  • She stated she was almost sad to leave Rainbow.
  • On Anthony’s first birthday, they raised over $6,000 to support other NICU families at Rainbow.

To make your gift today call 216-983-KIDS, visit HERE or text UHRainbow to 51555. Learn More ways to help our Rainbow Radiothon here.

 

 

 

Tags: 
Rainbow Stories 2018

