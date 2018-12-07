Anthony Cologiovanni: Rainbow Stories 2018

FACTS:

Tonia was considered a high risk pregnancy due to her age and a small amount of fluid found around Anthony’s kidney’s while in utero

Tonia was set for delivery via C-Section in June

At a routine appointment, doctors found fluid around Anthony’s lungs which moved his heart. It was a rare fluid found only in heart patients.

Mom had an emergency C-Section at UH

Tonia’s team was great. And even had a nurse sit with her, holding her hand and hugging her as she sobbed for her baby boy.

Anthony was in the NICU for a little over 7 weeks

Tonia was touched by the care she received as well as the care and attention she received from doctors and nurses at the hospital.

She stated she was almost sad to leave Rainbow.

On Anthony’s first birthday, they raised over $6,000 to support other NICU families at Rainbow.

