Anthony Cologiovanni: Rainbow Stories 2018
December 7, 2018
FACTS:
- Tonia was considered a high risk pregnancy due to her age and a small amount of fluid found around Anthony’s kidney’s while in utero
- Tonia was set for delivery via C-Section in June
- At a routine appointment, doctors found fluid around Anthony’s lungs which moved his heart. It was a rare fluid found only in heart patients.
- Mom had an emergency C-Section at UH
- Tonia’s team was great. And even had a nurse sit with her, holding her hand and hugging her as she sobbed for her baby boy.
- Anthony was in the NICU for a little over 7 weeks
- Tonia was touched by the care she received as well as the care and attention she received from doctors and nurses at the hospital.
- She stated she was almost sad to leave Rainbow.
- On Anthony’s first birthday, they raised over $6,000 to support other NICU families at Rainbow.
