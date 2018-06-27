Adele Is Reportedly Working on a New Album

Didn't Adele take to Twitter last summer to say that she was taking a long break from music? It seemed like her break was an indefinite one so she could stay home and have more time with her husband and son. Her music hiatus may be ending, and the pop superstar could be working on new music right now!



Here's what we have heard about the new album so far:

According to multiple sources, the project is still in the early planning stages.

In fact, Adele is currently meeting with her record label in London about the project.

The “Someone Like You” singer is expected to spend the summer writing new material for the album, according to the report.

The album could drop in 2019.

Adele's last studio album, titled 25, was released in 2015. That album featured the smash hit singles "Hello," "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)," and "When We Were Young."

By the way, there was also a rumor that the superstar was possibly going to consider doing a Las Vegas residency. So maybe that is something she can do in the meantime while we patiently wait for the new album to drop?