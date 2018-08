ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for August 26, 2018.

HOUR 1

HERE WITHOUT YOU - 3 DOORS DOWN

CHANDELIER - SIA

ONE MORE NIGHT - MAROON 5

A SKY FULL OF STARS- COLDPLAY

PERFECT - ED SHEERAN

IF IT MAKES YOU HAPPY - SHERYL CROW

THUNDER - IMAGINE DRAGONS

BACK TO DECEMBER -TAYLOR SWIFT

HOME - DAUGHTRY

LEAVE A LIGHT ON -TOM WALKER

HEY, SOUL SISTER -TRAIN

WALKIN’ IN MEMPHIS - MARC COHN

HOUR 2

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON

FOR THE FIRST TIME - THE SCRIPT

HANGING BY A MOMENT - LIFEHOUSE

HAVE IT ALL- JASON MRAZ

HO HEY - SHAWN MENDES

SOMEONE LIKE YOU - ADELE

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO- JAMES ARTHUR

RUDE -MAGIC!

NEW RULES -DUA LIPA

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES-SAM SMITH

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE - CHARLIE PUTH

LONELY NO MORE-ROB THOMAS

HOUR 3

IN MY BLOOD - SHAWN MENDES

ADIA- SARAH McLACHLAN

FREE FALLIN’- JOHN MAYER

DELICATE-TAYLOR SWIFT

I LIVED -ONE REPUBLIC

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE- BRUNO MARS

WONDER - NATALIE MERCHANT

DON’T - ED SHEERAN

AHEAD OF MYSELF - X AMBASSADORS

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE - THE FRAY

SAFE AND SOUND -CAPITAL CITIES