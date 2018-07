Sheryl Crow, Vance Joy & More This Weekend On Acoustic Sunrise

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for July 15, 2018.

HOUR 1

HANGING BY A MOMENT -LIFEHOUSE

NEW RULES- DUA LIPA

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE-THE FRAY

TOO CLOSE-ALEX CLARE

BEHIND THESE HAZEL EYES- KELLY CLARKSON

DAUGHTERS-JOHN MAYER

THUNDER-IMAGINE DRAGONS

DESPARATELY WANTING- BETTER THAN EZRA

SOAK UP THE SUN -SHERYL CROW

YOUNGER -A GREAT BIG WORLD

RIPTIDE-VANCE JOY

WISH I KNEW YOU- THE REVIVALISTS

HOUR 2

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE -BRUNO MARS

AHEAD OF MYSELF - X AMBASSADORS

SOMEONE LIKE YOU -ADELE

PERFECT -ED SHEERAN

BLACK BALLOON-GOO GOO DOLLS

I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE- SAM SMITH

FOLLOW THROUGH-GAVIN DeGRAW

EVERYWHERE -MICHELLE BRANCH

ON THE LOOSE - NIALL HORAN

3AM- MATCHBOX 20

MERCY - SHAWN MENDES

WHO KNEW - P!NK

HOUR 3

HAVE IT ALL-JASON MRAZ

LITTLE TALKS-OF MONSTERS & MEN

LIGHTS DOWN LOW-MAX

LET HER GO - PASSENGER

OVER MY HEAD -THE FRAY

BRING ME TO LIFE- EVANESCENCE

IN MY BLOOD -SHAWN MENDES

FIELDS OF GOLD- EVA CASSIDYPER

WHATEVER IT TAKES-IMAGINE DRAGONS

WHY GEORGIA- JOHN MAYER

BRAVE - SARA BAREILLES

RENEGADES - X AMBASSADORS