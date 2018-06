Portugal. The Man, X Ambassadors & More On Acoustic Sunrise

Acoustic Sunrise with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

HOUR 1

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO -JAMES ARTHUR

IRONIC - ALANIS MORISSETTE

WHEREVER YOU WILL GO-THE CALLING

ONE CALL AWAY- CHARLIE PUTH

WHAT ABOUT US -P!NK

BACK HOME - ANDY GRAMMER

CASTLE ON THE HILL-ED SHEERAN

CLARITY - ZEDD F. FOXES

HOME-DAUGHTRY

ROUND HERE - COUNTING CROWS

HO HEY - LUMINEERS

PUT YOUR RECORDS ON -CORINNE BAILEY RAE

HOUR 2

PUSH - MATCHBOX 20

HERE WITH ME- DIDO

HAVE IT ALL -JASON MRAZ

7 YEARS - LUKAS GRAHAM

ON THE LOOSE- NIALL HORAN

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN- ADELE

THUNDER- IMAGINE DRAGONS

ROLLING IN THE DEEP- ADELE

HOW WOULD YOU FEEL - ED SHEERAN

LOST - COLDPLAY

NO ROOTS- ALICE MERTON

COME ON GET HIGHER - MATT NATHANSON

HOUR 3

AHEAD OF MYSELF - X AMBASSADORS

MARVIN GAYE- CHARLIE PUTH

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE- JOHN MAYER

US-JAMES BAY

I WANT YOU BACK - KT TUNSTALL

WISH I KNEW YOU - THE REVIVALISTS

BRIAN WILSON - BARENAKED LADIES

FEEL IT STILL- PORTUGAL. THE MAN

LIGHTS DOWN LOW- MAX

CRASH INTO ME - DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

OVER MY HEAD -THE FRAY

SLOW HANDS-NIALL HORAN