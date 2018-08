Portugal. The Man, Hozier & More On Acoustic Sunrise

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for August 5, 2018.

HOUR 1

LIGHTS DOWN LOW - MAX

I’M YOURS -JASON MRAZ

NEXT TO ME - EMELI SANDE

DROPS OF JUPITER- TRAIN

TAKE ME TO CHURCH -HOZIER

I CHOOSE YOU -SARA BAREILLES

CHASING CARS - SNOW PATROL

BELIEVER - IMAGINE DRAGONS

TOO MUCH TO ASK-NIALL HORAN

PERFECT -ED SHEERAN

THE OLD APARTMENT - BARENAKED LADIES

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON

HOUR 2

IN MY BLOOD -SHAWN MENDES

ANIMALS -MAROON 5

BROKEN- LOVELY THE BAND

WHAT ABOUT US- PINK

I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE- SAM SMITH

COOL KIDS-ECHOSMITH

FEEL IT STILL- PORTUGAL. THE MAN

GONE, GONE, GONE- PHILLIP PHILLIPS

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE-THE FRAY

LOVE IS BIGGER- U2

UNSTEADY - X AMBASSADORS

THE REASON - HOOBASTANK

HOUR 3

CASTLE ON THE HILL -ED SHEERAN

SOME NIGHTS - FUN.

HAVANA - CAMILLA CABELLO

HOW LONG - CHARLIE PUTH

COUNTING STARS - ONE REPUBLIC

BOYS OF SUMMER - KT TUNSTALL

DELICATE-TAYLOR SWIFT

I DON’T WANNA BE-GAVIN DeGRAW

HAVE IT ALL-JASON MRAZ

SMOOTH-ROB THOMAS

SIT NEXT TO ME-FOSTER THE PEOPLE

WHATEVER IT TAKES - IMAGINE DRAGONS