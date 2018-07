Jason Mraz, Goo Goo Dolls & More On Acoustic Sunrise

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for July 29, 2018.

HOUR 1

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-JAMES ARTHUR

HERE WITH ME- DIDO

HER DIAMONDS - ROB THOMAS

TREAT YOU BETTER-SHAWN MENDES

SOMEDAY- NICKELBACK

A THOUSAND YEARS- CHRISTINA PERRI

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-CHARLIE PUTH

HEAD OVER FEET-ALANIS MORISSETTE

APOLOGIZE-ONE REPUBLIC

AHEAD OF MYSELF - X AMBASSADORS

THINKING OUT LOUD- ED SHEERAN

SAVE TONIGHT - EAGLE-EYE CHERRY

HOUR 2

HONEY, I’M GOOD - ANDY GRAMMER

BREATHE (2AM- ANNA NALICK

SIT NEXT TO ME- FOSTER THE PEOPLE

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND -JOHN MAYER

WALK ON THE OCEAN -TOAD THE WET SPROCKET

LET IT GO -JAMES BAY

PIECE BY PIECE - KELLY CLARSKON

GRENADE -BRUNO MARS

WHATEVER IT TAKES -IMAGINE DRAGONS

BABYLON - DAVID GRAY

BUBBLY -COLBIE CAILLAT

DANCING ON MY OWN -CALUM SCOTT

HOUR 3

DELICATE -TAYLOR SWIFT

YELLOW- COLDPLAY

RENEGADES -X AMBASSADORS

HAVE IT ALL- JASON MRAZ

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR NEW LOVER)- ADELE

IN YOUR EYES-JEFFREY GAINES

IN MY BLOOD - SHAWN MENDES

HERE WITHOUT YOU - 3 DOORS DOWN

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON

NAME- GOO GOO DOLLS

PERFECT -ED SHEERAN

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE - AMERICAN AUTHORS