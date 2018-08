Foster The People, Adele & More On Acoustic Sunrise August 12, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for August 12, 2018.

HOUR 1

IN MY BLOOD -SHAWN MENDES

100 YEARS - FIVE FOR FIGHTING

ROLLING IN THE DEEP - ADELE

IT’S TIME - IMAGINE DRAGONS

SHUT UP AND DANCE - WALK THE MOON

ALL OF ME - JOHN LEGEND

THE SPACE BETWEEN -DAVE MATTHEWS

THINKING OUT LOUD -ED SHEERAN

NEW RULES - DUA LIPA

HAVE IT ALL-JASON MRAZ

BLACK HORSE & CHERRY TREE- KT TUNSTALL

FRESH EYES - ANDY GRAMMER

HOUR 2

LOCKED OUT OF HEAVEN -BRUNO MARS

SOAK UP THE SUN - SHERYL CROW

YOUNGER -A GREAT BIG WORLD

SHE WILL BE LOVED -MAROON 5

THIS TOWN - NIALL HORAN

I’M ON FIRE -JOHN MAYER

OVER NY HEAD - THE FRAY

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON

LOST- COLDPLAY

COME ON GET HIGHER-MATT NATHANSON

RIPTIDE - VANCE JOY

LOVE IS BIGGER…- U2

HOUR 3

DELICATE -TAYLOR SWIFT

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE - CHARLIE PUTH

COLLIDE- HOWIE DAY

I LIKE ME BETTER - LAUV

THUNDER - IMAGONE DRAGONS

WONDERWALL -OASIS

WAKE ME UP - ALOE BLACC

GHOST - ELLA HENDERSON

SIT NEXT TO ME - FOSTER THE PEOPLE

PERFECT - ED SHEERAN

CRAZY -- GNARLS BARKLEY

THIS LOVE - MAROON 5