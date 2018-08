Duran Duran, One Republic & More On Acoustic Sunrise August 19, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for August 19, 2018.

HOUR 1

COUNTING STARS - ONE REPUBLIC

SIT NEXT TO ME - FOSTER THE PEOPLE

THANK YOU- DIDO

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND - JOHN MAYER

NO ONE - ALICIA KEYS

NOT OVER YOU -GAVIN DeGRAW

MARVIN GAYE - CHARLIE PUTH

THE WAY - FASTBALL

WISH I KNEW YOU - THE REVIVALISTS

WHATEVER IT TAKES- IMAGINE DRAGONS

EVERYTHING YOU WANT - VERTICAL HORIZON

BECAUSE OF YOU -KELLY CLARKSON

HOUR 2

SOME NIGHTS - FUN.

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN - ADELE

LIGHTS DOWN LOW - MAX

THE REMEDY- JASON MRAZ

STITCHES -SHAWN MENDES

POMPEII -BASTILLE

UNSTEADY - X AMBASSADORS

THANK YOU- ALANIS MORISSETTE

SLOW HANDS - NIALL HORAN

I LIKE ME BETTER-LAUV

HOUR 3

SHAPE OF YOU - ED SHEERAN

ON TOP OF THE WORLD - IMAGINE DRAGONS

SAVE A PRAYER - DURAN DURAN

BETTER TOGETHER -JACK JOHNSON

LOVE SONG- SARA BAREILLES

CRAZY - SEAL

SUNDAY MORNING - MAROON 5

YELLOW - COLDPLAY

MEANT TO BE- BE BE REXHA

CRASH INTO ME -DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

WALK ON THE OCEAN -TOAD THE WET SPROCKET

ATTENTION -CHARLIE PUTH