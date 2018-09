Bryan Adams, A Great Big World & More On Acoustic Sunrise September 2, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for September 2, 2018.

HOUR 1

IRIS -GOO GOO DOLLS

ROLLING IN THE DEEP - ADELE

LET IT GO- JAMES BAY

ONE CALL AWAY-CHARLIE PUTH

IF YOU COULD ONLY SEE- TONIC

LIGHTS - ELLIE GOULDING

CASTLE ON THE HILL - ED SHEERAN

LINGER -THE CRANBERRIES

BUDAPEST - GEORGE EZRA

I LIKE ME BETTER - LAUV

ANIMALS - MAROON 5

GERONIMO -SHEPPARD

HOUR 2

OVER MY HEAD- THE FRAY

THIS TOWN - NIALL HORAN

DELICATE- TAYLOR SWIFT

YOUNGER-A GREAT BIG WORLD

SUDDENLY I SEE-KT TUNSTALL

SUMMER OF ’69- BRYAN ADAMS

IN MY BLOOD - SHAWN MENDES

BREAKAWAY- KELLY CLARKSON

BEST I EVER HAD-GAVIN DeGRAW

LET’S SEE WHAT THE NIGHT CAN DO-JASON MRAZ

HAVANA - CAMILA CABELLO

HOUR 3

MEET VIRGINIA - TRAIN

WHAT ABOUT US -PINK

CLOSER- CONOR MAYNARD

SIT NEXT TO ME - FOSTER THE PEOPLE

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON

NATURAL - IMAGINE DRAGONS

SOMEHWERE ONLY WE KNOW - KEANE

FEEL IT STILL- PORTUGAL. THE MAN

YOU OUGHTA KNOW-ALANIS MORISSETTE

I WILL WAIT-MUMFORD & SONS

IF YOU’RE GONE- MATCHBOX 20

ALL I WANT - TOAD THE WET SPROCKET

PERFECT - ED SHEERAN