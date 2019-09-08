U2 & More On Acoustic Sunrise September 8, 2019

*Acoustic Sunrise was heard 9am-11am this day due to "I'm Listening" special programming.

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for September 8, 2019.

HOUR 1

JUMPER - THIRD EYE BLIND

BAD AT LOVE - HALSEY

CRIMINAL - FIONA APPLE

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE- ED SHEERAN

VERTIGO - U2

HAPPY - MAROON FIVE

SHAKE IT OFF - MEGHAN TRAINOR

SENORITA - SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO

MR. BRIGHTSIDE- THE KILLERS

BETTER - KHALID

COUNTING BLUE CARS - DISHWALLA

STRIP THAT DOWN - LIAM PAYNE

HOUR 2

EVERYWHERE - MICHELLE BRANCH

TRAMPOLINE - SHAED

I DON’T WANNA WAIT - PAULA COLE

DON’T GIVE UP ON ME - ANDY GRAMMER

WAKE ME UP - AVICCI & ALOE BLACC

FIX YOU - COLDPLAY

TAKE ON ME - A HA

TRUTH HURTS - LIZZO

STAY THE NIGHT - ZEDD ft HAYLEY WILLIAMS

COUNTING STAR - ONE REPUBLIC

HAPPIER - BASTILLE & MARSHMELLO

(LONELY NO MORE) - ROB THOMAS

LATCH - SAM SMITH