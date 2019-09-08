U2 & More On Acoustic Sunrise September 8, 2019
*Acoustic Sunrise was heard 9am-11am this day due to "I'm Listening" special programming.
The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!
Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for September 8, 2019.
HOUR 1
JUMPER - THIRD EYE BLIND
BAD AT LOVE - HALSEY
CRIMINAL - FIONA APPLE
BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE- ED SHEERAN
VERTIGO - U2
HAPPY - MAROON FIVE
SHAKE IT OFF - MEGHAN TRAINOR
SENORITA - SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO
MR. BRIGHTSIDE- THE KILLERS
BETTER - KHALID
COUNTING BLUE CARS - DISHWALLA
STRIP THAT DOWN - LIAM PAYNE
HOUR 2
EVERYWHERE - MICHELLE BRANCH
TRAMPOLINE - SHAED
I DON’T WANNA WAIT - PAULA COLE
DON’T GIVE UP ON ME - ANDY GRAMMER
WAKE ME UP - AVICCI & ALOE BLACC
FIX YOU - COLDPLAY
TAKE ON ME - A HA
TRUTH HURTS - LIZZO
STAY THE NIGHT - ZEDD ft HAYLEY WILLIAMS
COUNTING STAR - ONE REPUBLIC
HAPPIER - BASTILLE & MARSHMELLO
(LONELY NO MORE) - ROB THOMAS
LATCH - SAM SMITH