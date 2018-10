Matt Nathanson, Mumford & Sons & More On Acoustic Sunrise September 30, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for September 30, 2018.

HOUR 1

TREAT YOU BETTER - SHAWN MENDES

HEAD OVER FEET - ALANIS MORISSETTE

PERFECT - ED SHEERAN

SHE WILL BELOVED - MAROON 5

SLOW HANDS - NIALL HORAN

DREAMS - THE CRANBERRIES

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE- CHARLIE PUTH

TAKE ME TO CHURCH - HOZIER

DELICATE -TAYLOR SWIFT

LET HER GO-PASSENGER

OVER MY HEAD-THE FRAY

DEMONS-MAGINE DRAGONS

HOUR 2

HAVE IT ALL - JASON MRAZ

MEET VIRGINIA - TRAIN

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR NEW LOVER) - ADELE

ROUND HERE - COUNTING CROWS

PIECE BY PIECE - KELLY CLARKSON

RENEGADES - X AMBASSADORS

IRIS- GOO GOO DOLLS

LOVE SONG - SARA BAREILLES

BEYOND- LEON BRIDGES

COME ON GET HIGHER - MATT NATHANSON

HO HEY - LUMINEERS

ALL FOR YOU - SISTER HAZEL

HOUR 3

I LIKE ME BETTER - LAUV

I DON’T WANNA BE - GAVIN DeGRAW

WHATEVER IT TAKES - IMAGINE DRAGONS

PHOTOGRAPH - ED SHEERAN

HOLD BACK THE RIVER-JAMES BAY

DOWN UNDER- COLIN HAY

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

CLARITY - ZEDD F. FOXES

I WILL WAIT- MUMFORD & SONS

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

WHO KNEW- P!NK

LONELY NO MORE - ROB THOMAS