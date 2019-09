The Cure & More on Acoustic Sunrise September 29, 2019

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for September 29, 2019.

HOUR 1

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN- ADELE

JUICE- LIZZO

100 YEARS - FIVE FOR FIGHTING

HOW DO YOU SLEEP - SAM SMITH

SUNDAY MORNING - MAROON FIVE

BAD DAY - DANIEL POWTER

BAD GUY- BILLIE EILLISH

STILL INTO YOU - PARAMORE

DEMONS - IMAGINE DRAGONS

NEVER BE THE SAME - CAMILA CABELLO

LOVE SONG - THE CURE

LOVE LIES- KHALID & NORMANI

ALL THE SMALL THINGS - BLINK 182

HOUR 2

USE SOMEBODY - SHAWN MENDES (SPOTIFY SESSIONS)

WE ARE YOUNG - FUN

LOVER - TAYLOR SWIFT

MEET VIRGINIA - TRAIN

PIECE BY PIECE- KELLY CLARKSON

HIGHER LOVE - LILY & STEVE WINWOOD

THIS LOVE - MAROON FIVE

COOL - JONAS BROTHERS

I’LL BE THERE FOR YOU- REMBRANDTS

IF I AIN’T GOT YOU - ALICIA KEYS

I DON’T CARE- ED SHEERAN

867-5309 - TOMMY TUTONE

HOUR 3

WHEN I WAS YOUR MAN - BRUNO MARS

YELLOW - COLDPLAY

SENORITA- SHAWN & CAMILLA

NEED YOU NOW - LADY ANTEBELLUM

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

MAKES ME WONDER - MAROON FIVE

THE REASON - HOOBASTANK

ROCK-A-BYE- CLEAN BANDIT & ANNE MARIE

SOMEONE YOU LOVED - LEWIS CAPALDI

CHEERLEADER - OMI

WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME- ADAM LAMBERT

LONELY NO MORE - ROB THOMAS

WAVES - DEAN LEWIS