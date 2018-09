Kelly Clarkson, Fastball & More On Acoustic Sunrise September 23, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for September 23, 2018.

HOUR 1

COLLIDE - HOWIE DAY

HEY, SOUL SISTER -TRAIN

MR. KNOW IT ALL- KELLY CLARKSON

HOME - DAUGHTRY

HONEY, I’M GOOD - ANDY GRAMMER

WILD HORSES- THE SUNDAYS

THE WAY - FASTBALL

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG - ADELE

NATURAL-IMAGINE DRAGONS

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES-SAM SMITH

EVERYBODY - INGRID MICHAELSON

LET IT GO - JAMES BAY

HOUR 2

DELICATE - TAYLOR SWIFT

LET HER CRY- HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH

FLY AWAY - LENNY KRAVITZ

I LIKE ME BETTER-LAUV

FEEL IT STILL -PORTUGAL. THE MAN

HOW WOULD YOU FEEL - ED SHEERAN

I’M YOURS - JASON MRAZ

STAY - ALESSIA CARA

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE - THE FRAY

BEYOND - LEON BRIDGES

IN MY BLOOD -SHAWN MENDES

HEY MAMA - MAT KEARNEY

HOUR 3

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

CLOCKS- COLDPLAY

GRENADE - BRUNO MARS

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

SUDDENLY I SEE- KT TUNSTALL

FREE FALLIN’ - JOHN MAYER

SOME NIGHTS - FUN.

THUNDER- IMAGINE DRAGONS

PERFECT - ED SHEERAN

POMPEII -BASTILLE

SIT NEXT TO ME- FOSTER THE PEOPLE

HAVE IT ALL- JASON MRAZ