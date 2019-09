Kelly Clarkson & More On Acoustic Sunrise September 22, 2019

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for September 22, 2019.

HOUR 1

PERFECT - PINK

I WILL WAIT- MUMFORD & SONS

SWEET BUT PSYCHO - AVA MAX

EX’S & OH’S - ELLE KING

THE BONES - MAREN MORRIS

MORE THAN WORDS - EXTREME

TAKE ME TO CHURCH - DEMI LOVATO

TEENAGE DREAM - KATY PERRY

SOMETHING ABOUT YOU - LEVEL 42

EASIER - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

HEY THERE DELILAH - PLAIN WHITE T’S

JUST THE WAY YOU ARE - BRUNO MARS

BE ALRIGHT (piano) - DEAN LEWIS

HOUR 2

WANT TO WANT ME - JASON DERULO

HIGH HOPES - PANIC AT THE DISCO

HOW DO YOU SLEEP - SAM SMITH

BEHIND THESE HAZEL EYES - KELLY CLRKSON

FIREFLIES - OWL CITY

EASTSIDE - BENNY BLANCO, HALSEY, KHALID

STAY WITH ME - PINK

FIGHT SONG - RACHEL PLATTEN

BABYLON - DAVID GRAY

CHEAP THRILLS - SIA

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE - ED SHEERAN

I’M WITH YOU - AVRIL LAVIGNE

HOUR 3

CRAZY - GNARLS BARKELY

HEY JEALOUSY - GIN BLOSSOMS

SCARS TO YOUR BEAUTIFUL - ALESSIA CARA

DAUGHTERS - JOHN MAYER

CLOSE TO ME - ELLIE GOUDING

JUST GIVE ME A REASON - PINK & NATE RUESS

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN - TAYLOR SWIFT

RENEGADES - X AMBASSADORS

MAKES ME WONDER - MAROON FIVE

HOW LONG - CHARLIE PUTH

VIVA LA VIDA - COLDPLAY

BELIEVER - IMAGINE DRAGONS

TRUTH HURTS - LIZZO