Taylor Swift & More On Acoustic Sunrise September 1, 2019

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for September 1, 2019.

HOUR 1

WELCOME TO NEW YORK - TAYLOR SWIFT

LINGER - THE CRANBERRIES

WITHOUT ME - HALSEY

HERE WITHOUT YOU - 3 DOORS DOWN

HAVANA - CAMILA CABELLO

HIGHER LOVE - LILY & STEVE WINWOOD

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

ALL THE SMALL THINGS - BLINK 182

SLOW HANDS - NIALL HORAN

NEVER REALLY OVER - KATY PERRY

SHE WILL BE LOVED - MAROON 5

IT’S MY LIFE (piano) - BON JOVI

HOUR 2

I DON’T CARE - ED SHEERAN

FAST CAR - KHALID

THE WAY I AM- INGRID MICHAELSON

1000 MILES - VANESSA CARLTON

SHUT UP AND DANCE - WALK THE MOON

TITANIUM - SIA

NATURAL - IMAGINE DRAGONS

YOU OUGHTA KNOW - ALANIS MORISSETTE

CLOSE TO ME - ELLIE GOULDING

CLOCKS - COLDPLAY

DELICATE - TAYLOR SWIFT

YOU FOUND ME- THE FRAY

ALL MY LOVING - AMY WINEHOUSE

HOUR 3

DIRTY LITTLE SECRET - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS

SENIORITA - SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO

7 YEARS - LUKAS GRAHAM

CANDLE IN THE WIND - ED SHEERAN

HAPPIER - MARSHMELLO & BASTILLE

FLAKE - JACK JOHNSON

MEANT TO BE - BEBE REXHA

TRUTH HURTS - LIZZO

CHAMPAGNE SUPERNOVA - LIAM GALLAGHER/OASIS

YOU & ME- LIFEHOUSE

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE - BRUNO MARS

FEEL IT STILL - PORTUGAL THE MAN

SINCE YOU’VE BEEN GONE- KELLY CLARKSON

SEPTEMBER - TALYLOR SWIFT