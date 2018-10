Mumford & Sons, Bruno Mars & More On Acoustic Sunrise October 7, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for October 7, 2018.

HOUR 1

RIPTIDE - VANCE JOY

BREAKAWAY- KELLY CLARKSON

RADIOACTIVE - IMAGINE DRAGONS

JUST THE WAY YOU ARE - BRUNO MARS

COUNTING STARS- ONE REPUBLIC

NEW RULES - DUA LIPA

FOLLOW THROUGH - GAVIN DeGRAW

STITCHES - SHAWN MENDES

TOO MUCH TO ASK - NIALL HORAN

I’M YOURS - JASON MRAZ

STAY - ALESSIA CARA

NAME - GOO GOO DOLLS

HOUR 2

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SEONDS OF SUMMER

HEY THERE, DELILAH - PLAIN WHOITE T’s

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON

IN MY PLACE- COLDPLAY

WHERE HAVE ALL THE COWBOYS GONE - PAULA COLE

ATTENTION - CHARLIE PUTH

ANGEL IN BLUE JEANS - TRAIN

NEXT TO ME - EMELI SANDE

BENT -ROB THOMAS

NATURAL - IMAGINE DRAGONS

WHAT ABOUT US - PINK

ANTS MARCHING - DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

HOUR 3

11 BLOCKS - WRABEL

SHAPE OF YOU- ED SHEERAN

DELICATE- TAYLOR SWIFT

WHATA YA WANT FROM ME - ADAM LAMBERT

MUMFORD & SONS INTERVIEW

TO CHANGE- JOHN MAYER

HAVANA - CAMILLA CABELLO

GUIDING LIGHT - MUMFORD & SONS

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

IN MY BLOOD -SHAWN MENDES

THIS LOVE - MAROON 5