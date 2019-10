Tom Petty & More On Acoustic Sunrise October 6, 2019

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for October 6, 2019.

HOUR 1

SHE TALKS TO ANGELS - BLACK CROWES

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE - ED SHEERAN & KHALID

SOMEONE LIKE YOU - ADELE

GRENADE - BRUNO MARS

TRAMPOLINE - SHAED

SMOOTH - ROB THOMAS

SOMEONE YOU LOVED - LEWIS CAPALDI

JUST A GIRL - NO DOUBT (Gwen & Tom Dumont)

1000 YEARS - CHRISTINA PERRI

EVERY ROSE HAS IT’S THORN - BRET MICHAELS

DIE YOUNG - KESHA

HOUR 2

I HATE YOU I LOVE U - OLIVIA O’BRIEN

LANDSLIDE - DIXIE CHICKS

I DON’T WANNA BE - GAVIN DEGRAW

HALLELUHEAH - JEFF BUCKLEY

UMRELLA - RIHANNA

MY IMMORTAL - EVANESCENCE

MORE THAN WORDS - KELLY, JOHN, GWEN & BLAKE

TRUTH HURTS - LIZZO

WRECKING BALL- JAMES AUTHUR

I WON’T BACK DOWN - TOM PETTY

STAY WITH ME - SAM SMITH

COOL- JONAS BROTHERS

HOUR 3

I KISSED A GIRL - KATY PERRY

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

CLOCKS- COLDPLAY

YOU SAY - LAUREN DAIGLE

SORRY NOT SORRY - DEMI LOVATO

HANGING BY A MOMENT- LIFEHOUSE

CRUSH - DAVE MATTHEWS

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN - TAYLOR SWIFT

SPIDERWEBS - NO DOUBT

DANCING WITH A STRANGER - SAM SMITH & NORMANI

MOVE ALONG - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS

BAD ROMANCE- LADY GAGA