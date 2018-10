Lady Antebellum, Sheppard & More On Acoustic Sunrise October 28, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for October 28, 2018.

HOUR 1

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

WHAT ABOUT US - PINK

BREAKEVEN - THE SCRIPT

I WON’T GIVE UP - JASON MRAZ

CASTLE ON THE HILL- ED SHEERAN

FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST -SHERYL CROW

IRIS - GOO GOO DOLLS

WE ARE YOUNG - FUN.

MISSING- EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL

LOST IN JAPAN - SHAWN MENDES

HOLD BACK THE RIVER - JAMES BAY

HOUR 2

HO HEY - LUMINEERS

HANGING BY A MOMENT - LIFEHOUSE

ANGEL - SARAH & SANTANA

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

CALLING ALL ANGELS - TRAIN

DON’T DREAM IT’S OVER -CROWDED HOUSE

NEED YOU NOW - LADY ANTEBELLUM

I LIKE ME BETTER- LAUV

I WILL WAIT- MUMFORD & SONS

POMPEII - BASTILLE

2002 - ANNE-MARIE

MR. JONES- COUNTING CROWS

THE WAY I AM -CHARLIE PUTH

HOUR 3

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

NATURAL- IMAGINE DRAGONS

IN YOUR EYES- SARA BAREILLES

HAVE IT ALL - JASON MRAZ

UNSTEADY- X AMBASSADORS

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE- BRYAN ADAMS

PERFECT- ED SHEERAN

SHE SETS THE CITY ON FIRE-GAVIN DeGRAW

MIGHT NOT LIKE ME - BRYNN ELLIOTT

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES-SAM SMITH

SUNDAY MORNING - MAROON 5

GERONIMO - SHEPPARD