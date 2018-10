Brynn Elliott, Leon Bridges & More On Acoustic Sunrise October 21, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for October 21, 2018.

HOUR 1

LIGHTS DOWN LOW - MAX

HAND IN MY POCKET- ALANIS MORISSETTE

ATTENTION- CHARLIE PUTH

BARELY BREATHING - DUNCAN SHEIK

YOU FOUND ME-THE FRAY

LOST IN JAPAN -SHAWN MENDES

THE SCIENTIST - COLDPLAY

TORN - NATALIE IMBRUGLIA

WISH I KNEW YOU - THE REVIVALISTS

BEYOND - LEON BRIDGES

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON

UPSIDE DOWN -JACK JOHNSON

HOUR 2

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE - BRUNO MARS

IN LOVE WITH A GIRL- GAVIN DeGRAW

CAN I BE HIM - JAMES ARTHUR

CHASING CARS - SNOW PATROL

FINE BY ME - ANDY GRAMMER

THIS TOWN - NIALL HORAN

THINKING OUT LOUD- ED SHEERAN

EX’s & OH’s - ELLE KING

GUIDING LIGHT - MUMFORD & SONS

SMOOTH - ROB THOMAS

COUNTING BLUE CARS-DISHWALLA

MIGHT NOT LIKE ME - BRYNN ELLIOTT

HOUR 3

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

WHATEVER IT TAKES- IMAGINE DRAGONS

WONDERWALL - OASIS

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

BLACK HORSE & CHERRY TREE - KT TUNSTALL

SHOTGUN - GEORGE EZRA

I LIKE ME BETTER - LAUV

SOME NIGHTS - FUN.

DELICATE- TAYLOR SWIFT

7 YEARS - LUKAS GRAHAM

ONE MORE NIGHT - MAROON 5

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER