Justin Bieber & More On Acoustic Sunrise October 20, 2019

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for October 20, 2019.

HOUR 1

NEW RULES - DUA LIPA

IF YOU COULD ONLY SEE - TONIC

SEE YOU AGAIN - CHARLIE PUTH

WAKE UP CALL - MAROON 5

STAY THE NIGHT - ZEDD & HAYLEY WILLIAMS

THANK YOU - DIDO

SOMEWHERE ONLY WE KNOW - KEANE

I DON’T CARE - ED SHEERAN

ISSUES - JULIA MICHAELS

HEY THERE DELILAH - PLAIN WHITE T’S

STAY WITH ME - SAM SMITH

THIS TOWN - NIALL HORAN

COOL KIDS - ECHOSMITH

HOUR 2

BOYFRIEND - JUSTIN BIEBER

KEEP YOUR HEAD UP - ANDY GRAMMER

LIGHTS - ELLIE GOULDING

SOMEONE YOU LOVED - LEWIS CAPALDI

SLIDE - JOHNNY RZEZNIK/GOO GOO DOLLS

FAST CAR (Tracy Chapman) - SAM SMITH

UNSTEADY - X-AMBASSADORS

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN - TAYLOR SWIFT

YOU LEARN - ALANIS MORISSETTE

STITCHES - SHAWN MENDES & HAILEE STIENFELD

CALLING ALL ANGELS - TRAIN

STRIP THAT DOWN - LIAM PAYNE

HOW YOU REMIND ME (NICKELBACK) - AVRIL LAVIGNE

HOUR 3

SHAPE OF YOU - ED SHEERAN

SOMEWHERE OVER /WONDERFUL WORLD - ISRAEL KAMAKAWIWO’OLE

STRONGER - KELLY CLARKSON

BABYLON - DAVID GRAY

DANCING WITH A STRANGER - SAM SMITH & NORMANI

HOME - PHILLIP PHILLIPS

SUCKER - HALSEY

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN - ADELE

SIT NEXT TO ME - FOSTER THE PEOPLE

COOL - JONAS BROTHERS

THE SPACE BETWEEN - DAVE MATTHEWS

TRAMPOLINE - SHAED