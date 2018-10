Maroon 5, Charlie Puth & More On Acoustic Sunrise October 14, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for October 7, 2018.

HOUR 1

HOME - PHILLIP PHILLIPS

SOMEONE LIKE YOU - ADELE

HANGING BY A MOMENT - LIFEHOUSE

BABYLON - DAVID GRAY

GIVE LOVE - ANDY GRAMMER

DON’T - ED SHEERAN

BELIEVER - IMAGINE DRAGONS

LOVE SONG - SARA BAREILLES

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO - JAMES ARTHUR

CARRY ON - FUN.

REALIZE - COLBIE CAILLAT

SHOTGUN - GEORGE EZRA

HOUR 2

SUNDAY MORNING - MAROON 5

2002 - ANNE-MARIE

GRENADE - BRUNO MARS

LOST IN JAPAN-SHAWN MENDES

UNSTEADY - X AMBASSADORS

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE - JOHN MAYER

DELICATE - TAYLOR SWIFT

TOO CLOSE - ALEX CLARE

LOOK AFTER YOU -THE FRAY

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

HAVE IT ALL - JASON MRAZ

TAKE ON ME - A-HA

HOUR 3

PERFECT - ED SHEERAN

ADIA - SARAH McLACHLAN

THE WAY I AM - CHARLIE PUTH

3AM - MATCHBOX 20

MEANT TO BE- BEBE REXHA

GUIDING LIGHT - MUMFORD & SONS

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

EVERYTHING YOU WANT - VERTICAL HORIZON

A SKY FULL OF STARS - COLDPLAY

CRASH INTO ME - DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

FEEL IT STILL - PORTUGAL. THE MAN