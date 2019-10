Carrie Underwood & More On Acoustic Sunrise October 13, 2019

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for October 13, 2019.

HOUR 1

HERO - ENRIQUE IGLESIAS

BUDAPEST - GEORGE EZRA

JESSE’S GIRL - RICK SPRINGFIELD

HOW DO YOU SLEEP - SAM SMITH

DOG DAYS ARE OVER - FLORENCE & THE MACHINE

TEQUILA - DAN & SHAY

BAD AT LOVE - HALSEY

THUNDER - IMAGINE DRAGONS

SUNDAY MORNING - MAROON 5

SORRY - JUSTIN BIEBER

THE CAVE - MUMFORD & SONS

DELICATE - TAYLOR SWIFT

I DON’T WANNA WAIT - PAULA COLE

HOUR 2

TIMBER - KESHA/PITBULL

HONEY I’M GOOD - ANDY GRAMMER

RUNAROUND - BLUES TRAVELER

SHALLOW - LADY GAGA (solo)

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE - JOHN MAYER

BEFORE HE CHEATS - CARRIE UNDERWOOD

I’M WITH YOU - AVRIL LAVIGNE

PERFECT - ED SHEERAN

CAN’T GET YOU OUTTA MY HEAD - KYLIE MINOGUE

A MILLION REASONS - DAN & SHAY

LOVER - TAYLOR SWIFT

ANTS MARCHING - DAVE MATTHEWS

BREAKAWAY - KELLY CLARKSON

HOUR 3

LIGHTS DOWN LOW - MAX

JUST THE WAY YOU ARE - BRUNO MARS

MY SONGS KNOW WHAT YOU DID… - FALLOUT BOY

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE - JO JO

HAPPIER - MARSHMELLO & BASTILLE

I’M LIKE A BIRD (Nelly Furtado cover) - ALESSIA CARA

UNWELL - MATCHBOX 20

I LIKE YOU BETTER - LAUV

SPEECHLESS - DAN & SHAY

PERFECT - PINK

ANGEL - SHAGGY & STING

MERCY - SHAWN MENDES

HIGH HOPES - PANIC at THE DISCO