Lady Gaga with Bradley Cooper & More On Acoustic Sunrise November 4, 2018

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for November 4, 2018.

HOUR 1

SLOW HANDS - NIALL HORAN

THE FRESHMEN- THE VERVE PIPE

I’M LIKE A BIRD- NELLY FURTADO

IT’S TIME-IMAGONE DRAGONS

STAY - ALESSIA CARA

ANIMALS-MAROON 5

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE- CHARLIE PUTH

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON

WHEREVER YOU WILL GO -THE CALLING

MIGHT NOT LIKE ME - BRYNN ELLIOTT

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND - JOHN MAYER

WHATEVER IT TAKES - LIFEHOUSE

HOUR 2

SHAPE OF YOU - ED SHEERAN

HERE WITHOUT YOU - 3 DOORS DOWN

DELICATE - TAYLOR SWIFT

LULLABY - SHAWN MULLINS

MERCY - SHAWN MENDES

BECAUSE OF YOU - KELLY CLARKSON

HOME- DAUGHTRY

HAVANA - CAMILLA CABELLO

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

LET’S SEE WHAT THE NIGHT CAN DO - JASON MRAZ

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG - ADELE

RENEGADES - X AMBASSADORS

HOUR 3

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

WICKED GAME - CHRIS ISAAK

SHALLOW - LADY GAGA & BRADLEY COOPER

3AM - MATCHBOX 20

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE - JOHN MAYER

THE WAY I AM - CHARLIE PUTH

IN MY BLOOD - SHAWN MENDES

SUDDENLY I SEE- KT TUNSTALL

SIT NEXT TO ME - FOSTER THE PEOPLE

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

OVER MY HEAD -THE FRAY

ANTS MARCHING - DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS