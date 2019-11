Fleetwood Mac & More On Acoustic Sunrise November 3, 2019

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for November 3, 2019.

HOUR 1

DEMONS - IMAGINE DRAGONS

EMPIRE STATE OF MIND - ALICIA KEYES

DON’T DREAM IT’S OVER - MILEY & ARIANA

HIGH HOPES - PANIC AT THE DISCO

ROUND HERE - COUNTING CROWS

STAY - ALESSIA CARA

THE BONES - MAREN MORRIS

ROLLING IN THE DEEP - ADELE

HEY JEALOUSY - GIN BLOSSOMS

FIGHT SONG- RACHEL PLATTEN

SHE WILL BE LOVED - MAROON FIVE

PRAYING - KE$HA

HOUR 2

COMPLICATED - AVRIL LAVIGNE

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN - TAYLOR SWIFT

WHITE FLAGS - DIDO

I FEEL FOR YOU - PRINCE

DON’T KNOW WHY - NORAH JONES

CAKE BY THE OCEAN - DNCE

THE CAVE - MUMFORD & SONS

TRAMPOLINE - SHAED

LOVE SONG - ADELE

UNWELL - MATCHBOX 20

TRUTH HURTS - LIZZO

DREAMS - FLEETWOOD MAC

HOUR 3

WHAT DO YOU MEAN - JUSTIN BIEBER

CLOCKS - COLDPLAY

SUNDAY MORNING - ANDY GRAMMER

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN - ADELE

NEVER BE THE SAME - CAMILA CABELLO

EVERYTHING YOU WANT - GEORGE MICHAEL

SOMEONE YOU LOVED - LEWIS CAPALDI

LIGHTS - ELLIE GOULDING

KISS ME - SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER

I DON’T CARE - ED SHEERAN

SEPTEMBER - TAYLOR SWIFT

I WANT IT THAT WAY - BACKSTREET BOYS