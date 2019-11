Lizzo & More On Acoustic Sunrise November 24, 2019

Acoustic Sunrise can be heard on The Coffee Shop on 102.1 HD2, the HD2 channel for WDOK during the holiday season!

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for November 24, 2019.

HOUR 1

LEAVE - JO JO

SPEECHLESS - DAN & SHAY

100 YEARS - FIVE FOR FIGHTING

FALLIN’ - ALICIA KEYES

HERE WITHOUT YOU - 3 DOORS DOWN

DIAMONDS - RIHANNA

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE - JOHN MAYER

WHEN I WAS YOUR MAN - BRUNO MARS

WICKED GAME - CHRIS ISAAK

GOOD AS HELL- LIZZO

WAKE UP CALL - MAROON FIVE

MEANT TO BE - BEBE REXHA

HIGH HOPES - PANIC AT THE DISCO

HOUR 2

THE THANKSGIVING SONG - ADAM SANDLER

LOVER - TAYLOR SWIFT

POKER FACE - LADY GAGA

PRIDE IN THE NAME OF LOVE - JOHN LEGEND

CRASH INTO ME - DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

NO ONE - ALICIA KEYES

TAKE ON ME - A-HA

DANCING WITH A STRANGER - SAM SMITH & NORMANI

YOU & ME - LIFEHOUSE

PARTY IN THE USA - MILEY CYRUS

PIECE BY PIECE - KELLY CLARKSON

I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE- JESSIE J

HOUR 3

STAY - ALESSIA CARA

WHATEVER IT TAKES - IMAGINE DRAGONS

EVERY MORNING - SUGAR RAY

EMPIRE STATE OF MIND - ALICIA KEYES

I DON’T WANNA WAIT - PAULA COLE

STRESSED OUT - TWENTY ONE PILOTS

ME & MY BROKEN HEART - RIXTON

THIS TOWN - NIALL HORAN

YOU BELING WITH ME - TAYLOR SWIFT

LOVE YOURSELF - ED SHEERAN

UNDERNEATH YOUR CLOTHES - SHAKIRA

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE - THE FRAY