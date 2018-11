Train & More On Acoustic Sunrise November 18, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Acoustic Sunrise can be heard on Star 102 HD2 during the holiday season!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for November 18, 2018.

HOUR 1

HAVE IT ALL - JASON MRAZ

BREATHE (2AM)- ANNA NALICK

COME TO ME - GOO GOO DOLLS

WHATEVER IT TAKES - IMAGINE DRAGONS

LET HER CRY - HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH

I NEVER TOLD YOU - COLBIE CAILLAT

LIGHTS DOWN LOW - MAX

A THOUSAND MILES - VANESSA CARLTON

LET IT GO - JAMES BAY

YOUNGBLOOD- 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

IF YOU COULD ONLY SEE -TONIC

DELICATE - TAYLOR SWIFT

HOUR 2

SHUT UP AND DANCE - WALK THE MOON

DON’T- ED SHEERAN

WHO KNEW - PINK

LOST IN JAPAN - SHAWN MENDES

HAND IN MY POCKET- ALANIS MORISSETTE

HANGING BY A MOMENT - LIFEHOUSE

THE WAY I AM- CHARLIE PUTH

DROPS OF JUPITER- TRAIN

HOME- DAUGHTRY

SHALLOW - LADY GAGA & BRADLEY COOPER

COUNTING STARS - ONE REPUBLIC

HAPPIER - MARSHMELLO & BASTILLE

HOUR 3

FOLLOW THROUGH - GAVIN DeGRAW

WAKE ME UP - ALOE BLACC

LOVE LIES - KHALID F. NORMANI

HOME - MICHAEL BUBLE

RIPTIDE- VANCE JOY

HOW WOULD YOU FEEL- ED SHEERAN

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

SOMEONE LIKE YOU - ADELE

HEARTS ON FIRE- GAVIN JAMES

COME ON GET HIGHER - MATT NATHANSON

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON