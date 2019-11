Black Crowes & More On Acoustic Sunrise November 17, 2019

Acoustic Sunrise can be heard on The Coffee Shop on 102.1 HD2, the HD2 channel for WDOK during the holiday season!

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for November 17, 2019.

HOUR 1

HEAD OVER FEET - ALANIS MORISETTE

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN - TAYLOR SWIFT

LET HER GO - PASSENGER

I DON’T CARE - ED SHEERAN

EVERYWHERE - MICHELLE BRANCH

SHE TALKS TO ANGELS - BLACK CROWES

SOMEONE YOU LOVED - LEWIS CAPALDI

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE - BRUNO MARS

ANIMAL - NEON TREES

DONE FOR ME - CHARLIE PUTH

ATTENTION - CHARLIE PUTH

I LIKE ME BETTER - LAUV

HANGING BY A MOMENT - LIFEHOUSE

HOUR 2

TRUTH HURTS - LIZZO

IT’S MY LIFE - BON JOVI

IN MY BLOOD- CHARLIE PUTH

EVERYTHING YOU WANT - VERTICAL HORIZON

EASTSIDE - BENNY, HALSEY & KHALID

TIME OF YOUR LIFE - GREEN DAY

HEY THERE DELILIAH - PLAIN WHITE T’S

DELICATE - TAYLOR SWIFT

MMM BOP - HANSON

NATURAL - IMAGINE DRAGONS

NICE TO MEET YOU - NIALL HORAN

THIS LOVE - MAROON 5

CLOSE TO ME - ELLIE GOULDING

HOUR 3

STRONGER - KELLY CLARKSON

SWEET BUT PYSCHO - AVA MAX

CHEERLEADER - OMI

DON’T WANT TO MISS A THING - STEVEN TYLER

TRAMPOLINE - SHAED

CHANDELIER - SIA

THINKING OUT LOUD - ED SHEERAN

WE ARE YOUNG - FUN

SEE YOU AGAIN - CHARLIE PUTH

MOTHER- CHARLIE PUTH

7 YEARS - LUKAS GRAHAM

WHAT ABOUT US - PINK