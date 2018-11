Jason Mraz & More On Acoustic Sunrise November 11, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for November 11, 2018.

HOUR 1

PERFECT - ED SHEERAN

JAR OF HEARTS - CHRISTINA PERRI

STOP AND STARE - ONE REPUBLIC

LONELY NO MORE - ROB THOMAS

ATTENTION - CHARLIE PUTH

WE ARE YOUNG - FUN.

I LIKE ME BETTER - LAUV

BUBBLY - COLBIE CAILLAT

ALL OF ME - JOHN LEGEND

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

BREAKAWAY - KELLY CLARKSON

CRAZY - SEAL

HOUR 2

TAKE ME TO CHURCH - HOZIER

HEAD OVER FEET - ALANIS MORISSETTE

SHOTGUN- GEORGE EZRA

CLOCKS- COLDPLAY

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE- AMERICAN AUTHORS

DREAMS- THE CRANBERRIES

HONEY, I’M GOOD- ANDY GRAMMER

DELICATE - TAYLOR SWIFT

CAN I BE HIM -JAMES ARTHUR

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE -THE FRAY

NATURAL - IMAGINE DRAGONS

FAST CAR - SAM SMITH

HOUR 3

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

FIELDS OF GOLD - EVA CASSIDY

POMPEII- BASTILLE

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

HAVE IT ALL- JASON MRAZ

ROLLING IN THE DEEP- ADELE

SHE WILL BE LOVED -MAROON 5

HEY, SOUL SISTER - TRAIN

SHALLOW - LADY GAGA & BRADLEY COOPER

LOST IN JAPAN - SHAWN MENDES

FEEL IT STILL- PORTUGAL. THE MAN

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE-JOHN MAYER