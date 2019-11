Adam Lambert & More On Acoustic Sunrise November 10, 2019

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for November 10, 2019.

HOUR 1

NEED YOU NOW - LADY ANTEBELLUM

HOLD MY HAND - HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH

BROKEN - LOVELYTHEBAND

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE - ED SHEERAN

LEGO HOUSE - SHAWN MENDES

BECAUSE OF YOU - KELLY CLARKSON

BRING ME TO LIFE - EVANESCENCE

IT WASN’T ME- STING & SHAGGY

ATTENTION - CHARLIE PUTH

DANCE MONKEY - TONES AND I

BUBBLEY - COLBIE CAILLAT

PHOTOGRAPH - NICKELBACK

STRIP THAT DOWN - LIAM PAYNE

HOUR 2

ORDINARY WORLD - DURAN DURAN

CAN’T HELP ME NOW - ROB THOMAS

CLARITY - ZEDD ft FOXES

GOOD AS HELL - LIZZO

VIVA LA VIDA - COLDPLAY

IN THE AIR TONIGHT - PHIL COLLINS

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND - JOHN MAYER

IT AIN’T ME - SELENA GOMEZ & KYGO

NICE TO MEET YA - NILE HORAN

A MILLION DREAMS - PINK

JUST A GIRL - NO DOUBT

LOVER - TAYLOR SWIFT

HOUR 3

DANCING WITH A STRANGER - SAM SMITH & NORMANI

TEENAGE DREAM - KATY PERRY

LOVE SONG - SARA BAREILLES

RIDE - TWENTY ONE PILOTS

COOL - JONAS BROTHERS

ALL I WANNA DO - SHERYL CROW

THE BONES - MAREN MORRIS

WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME - ADAM LAMBERT

WHAT MAKES YOU BEAUTIFUL - ONE DIRECTION

SHAPE OF YOU - ED SHEERAN

JUST THE WAY YOU ARE - BRUNO MARS

LOVE STORY - TAYLOR SWIFT