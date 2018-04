Acoustic Sunrise with Niall Horan, Oasis & More

Star 102's Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

COME ON GET HIGHER-MATT NATHANSON

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR NEW LOVER)-ADELE

WISH I KNEW YOU-THE REVIVALISTS

7 YEARS- LUKAS GRAHAM

TREAT YOU BETTER-SHAWN MENDES

WE ARE YOUNG-FUN.

DAUGHTERS-JOHN MAYER

JAR OF HEARTS-CHRISTINA PERRI

SLOW HANDS-NIALL HORAN

AHEAD OF MYSELF-X AMBASSADORS

HAND IN MY POCKET-ALANIS MORISSETTE

APOLOGIZE- ONE REPUBLIC

HOUR 2

PERFECT- ED SHEERAN

LITTLE TALKS-OF MONSTERS & MEN

STAY WITH ME-SAM SMITH

WILD LOVE-JAMES BAY

LOVE SONG-SARA BAREILLES

HEARTS ON FIRE-GAVIN JAMES

BELIEVER- IMAGINE DRAGONS

BAD AT LOVE-HALSEY

LOOK AFTER YOU-THE FRAY

LEAVE A LIGHT ON-TOM WALKER

POMPEII-BASTILLE

WONDERWALL-OASIS

HOUR 3

NO ROOTS-ALICE MERTON

ONE MORE NIGHT-MAROON 5

DOWN UNDER-COLIN HAY

ON THE LOOSE-NIALL HORAN

SHE SETS THE CITY ON FIRE-GAVIN DeGRAW

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-JAMES ARTHUR

HOW YOU REMIND ME-NICKELBACK

BENT-ROB THOMAS

GET OUT OF YOUR OWN WAY-U2

I’M YOURS-JASON MRAZ

HAVANA -CAMILLA CABELLO

DROPS OF JUPITER-TRAIN