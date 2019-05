Sia & More On Acoustic Sunrise May 5, 2019

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Matthew Reid powered by The Woodhouse Day Spa, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for May 5, 2019.

HOUR 1

CHANDELIER - SIA

SEX & CANDY - MARCY PLAYGROUND

WHAT ABOUT US- PINK

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE- JOHN MAYER

PRAYING - SIA

EVERY ROSE HAS IT’STHORN - BRETT MICHAELS

NEVER BE THE SAME - CAMILLA CABELLO

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE - THE FRAY

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE - BRUNO MARS

YOU SAY- LAUREN DAIGLE

COLLIDE - HOWIE DAY

WAKE UP CALL - MAROON 5

HOUR 2

LATCH - SAM SMITH

SHALLOW - LADY GAGA & BRADLEY COOPER

BARELY BREATHING - DUNCAN SHIEK

SWEET BUT PSYCHO - AVA MAX

MY IMMORTAL-EVANESCENCE

THUNDER-IMAGINE DRAGONS

HIGH HOPES - PANIC AT THE DISCO

WHAT DO YOU MEAN - JUSTIN BIEBER

HANGING BY A MOMENT - LIFEHOUSE

DELICATE- TAYLOR SWIFT

CRASH INTO ME - DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

SLOW HANDS - NIALL HORAN

CATCH MY BREATH - KELLY CLARKSON

HOUR 3

WHO KNEW - PINK

HOW LONG - CHARLIE PUTH

NEED YOU NOW - LADY ANTEBELLUM

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

DESPECITO - BOYCE AVENUE

BEAUTIFUL DAY - U2

STAY THE NIGHT - ZEDD & HAILEY

DANCING WITH A STRANGER - SAM SMITH & NORMANI

LOVE SONG -THE CURE

BLANK SPACE - TAYLOR SWIFT

BETTER - KHALID

SUMMER OF 69 - BRYAN ADAMS