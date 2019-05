Bon Jovi & More On Acoustic Sunrise May 19, 2019

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Matthew Reid powered by The Woodhouse Day Spa, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for May 19, 2019.

HOUR 1

BECAUSE THE NIGHT - 10,000 MANIACS

STAY WITH ME - PINK

HO HEY - LUMINEERS

EASTSIDE - BENNY BLANCO, KHALID, HALSEY

THE MIDDLE - JIMMY EAT WORLD

RAINBOW - KASEY MUSGRAVE

IF YOU'RE GONE - MATCHBOX 20

DANCING WITH A STRANGER - SAM SMITH & NORMANI

AMAZING - AEROSMITH

WE DON'T TALK ANYMORE - CHARLIE PUTH

IT'S NOT OVER - DAUGHTRY

THANK YOU - DIDO

SHALLOW - LADY GAGA & BRADLEY COOPER

HOUR 2

KEEP YOR HEAD UP - ANDY GRAMMER

SOMEONE YOU LOVED - LEWIS CAPALDI

HEAD OVER FEET - ALANIS MORISETTE

CASTLE ON THE HILL - ED SHEERAN

POCKET FULL OF SUNSHINE - NATASHA BEDDINGFIELD

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

WE ARE YOUNG- FUN & JANELLE MONET

SWEET BY PSYCHO - AVA MAX

BUBBLEY - COLBIE CALLIAT

POUR SOME SUGAR ON ME - DEF LEPPARD

SIT NEXT TO ME - FOSTER THE PEOPLE

TEENAGE DREAM - KATY PERRY

HOUR 3

WHATEVER IT TAKES - IMAGINE DRAGONS

HOLE HEARTED - EXTREME

SEPTEMBER - TAYLOR SWIFT

SOMEONE LIKE YOU - ADELE

WITHOUT ME - HALSEY

VIVA LA VIDA - COLDPLAY

BOYFRIEND - JUSTIN BIEBER

ONE LESS DAY (DYING YOUNG) - ROB THOMAS

SUPERMAN (IT AIN'T EASY)

- FIVE FOR FIGHTING

THAT'S WHAT I LIKE - BRUNO MARS

BEFORE HE CHEATS - CARRIE UNDERWOOD

NEW RULES - DUA LIPA

LIVING ON A PRAYER - BON JOVI