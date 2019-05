Goo Goo Dolls & More On Acoustic Sunrise May 12, 2019

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Matthew Reid powered by The Woodhouse Day Spa, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for May 12, 2019.

HOUR 1

HAPPIER - MARSHMELLO & BASTILLE

DIAMONDS - RIHANNA

LOSING MY RELIGION - R.E.M.

SPEECHLESS - DAN & SHAY

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY - KATY PERRY

IN MY BLOOD - SHAWN MENDES

KISS ME - SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER

BEAUTIFUL - BAZZI

YELLOW - COLDPLAY

DELICATE- TAYLOR SWIFT

JUST GIVE ME A REASON - PINK & NATE REUSS

SLIDE- GOO GOO DOLLS

HOUR 2

SHUT UP AND DANCE- WALK THE MOON

CLOSE TO ME - ELLIE GOULDING

LUCKY- JASON MRAZ & COLBIE CAILLAT

ROLLING IN THE DEEP- ADELE

HIGH HOPES - PANIC AT THE DISCO

ROUND HERE - COUNTING CROWS

LOVE YOURSELF - ED SHEERAN

TIME AFTER TIME - CYNDI LAUPER & SARAH McLACHLAN

LOVE LIES - KHALID & NORMANI

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO - JAMES ARTHUR

SMOOTH -ROB THOMAS

JUICE - LIZZO

HOUR 3

DONE FOR ME - CHARLIE PUTH

THE OLD APRTMENT - BARENAKED LADIES

A MILLION DREAMS - PINK

CRAZY - GNARLS BARKLEY

IN MY DAUGHTERS EYES - MARTINA MCBRIDE

TRAMPOLINE - SHAED

NEED YOU NOW - LADY ANTEBELLUM

YOU SAY - LAUREN DAIGLE

TIL I HEAR IT FROM YOU - GIN BLOSSOMS

COOL KIDS - ECHOSMITH

JESSE’S GIRL - RICK SPRINGFIELD

STORY OF MY LIFE - ONE DIRECTION

YOU GET WHAT YOU GIVE - GRACE GRUNDY