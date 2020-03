No Doubt & More On Acoustic Sunrise March 8, 2020

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for March 8, 2020.

HOUR 1

COLLIDE - HOWIE DAY

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE- ED SHEERAN

BABYLON - DAVID GRAY

ELASTIC HEART- SIA

SUNDAY MORNING - MAROON 5

NIGHT CHANGES - ONE DIRECTION

MY FAVORITE MISTAKE - SHERYL CROW

TEQUILA - DAN + SHAY

HOW IT’S GONNA BE - THIRD EYE BLIND

DON’T START NOW - DUA LIPA

MY SONGS KNOW….IN THE DARK - FALL OUT BOY

LOCKED OUT OF HEAVEN - BRUNO MARS

THE CAVE - MUMFORD & SONS

HOUR 2

STAY WITH ME - PINK

DRIVE BY - TRAIN

STAND BY YOU - RACHEL PLATTEN

SPIDERWEBS - NO DOUBT

COOL - JONAS BROTHERS

YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL - JAMES BLUNT

TITANIUM (DAVID GUETTA/SIA) -CHARLIE PUTH

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN - ADELE

COME ON GET HIGHER - MATT NATHANSON

BAD AT LOVE - HALSEY

HIGH HOPES - PANIC AT THE DISCO

100 YEARS - FIVE FOR FIGHTING

SEPTEMBER - TAYLOR SWIFT

HOUR 3

BAD ROMANCE - LADY GAGA

BEFORE YOU GO - LEWIS CAPALDI

DOWN UNDER - COLIN HAY

GOOD AS HELL - LIZZO

THE MAN - ALOE BLACC

SINCE YOU’VE BEEN GONE - KELLY CLARKSON

PUSH - MATCHBOX 20

CLARITY - ZEDD FT. FOXES

A THOUSAND YEARS - CHRISTINA PERRI

IF WE NEVER MET - JOHN K

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE - JOJO

CLOSE TO ME- ELLIE GOULDING

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE - JOHN MAYER