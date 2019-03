Kelly Clarkson & More On Acoustic Sunrise March 31, 2019

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien powered by The Woodhouse Day Spa, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for March 31, 2019.

HOUR 1

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE - CHARLIE PUTH

ALREADY GONE - KELLY CLARKSON

GUIDING LIGHT - MUMFORD & SONS

PERFECT - ED SHEERAN

BUDAPEST - GEORGE EZRA

WHO KNEW - PINK

UNSTEADY - X AMBASSADORS

RADIOACTIVE - IMAGINE DRAGONS

DELICATE - TAYLOR SWIFT

HEARTS ON FIRE - GAVIN JAMES

LET HER CRY - HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON

HOUR 2

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

DROPS OF JUPITER - TRAIN

MISSING - EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL

CLOCKS- COLDPLAY

TIME AFTER TIME - CYNDI & SARAH

ELEANOR RIGBY - THE FRAY

WALK ON THE OCEAN- TOAD THE WET SPROCKET

POMPEII - BASTILLE

SOMEONE LIKE YOU- ADELE

THE REMEDY - JASON MRAZ

AGAINST ALL ODDS - GAVIN DeGRAW

CRAZY - SEAL

HOUR 3

BUBBLY - COLBIE CAILLAT

I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE - SAM SMITH

FREE FALLIN’- JOHN MAYER

3AM - MATCHBOX 20

LIGHT ON- MAGGIE ROGERS

DOWN UNDER - COLIN HAY

TEQUILA - DAN & SHAY

THIS TOWN - NIALL HORAN

ANTS MARCHING - DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

EVERYBODY WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD -TEARS FOR FEARS

SOMETHING ABOUT YOU - LEVEL 42

IN YOUR EYES - JEFFREY GAINES