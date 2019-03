Mumford & Sons & More On Acoustic Sunrise March 17, 2019

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for March 17, 2019.

HOUR 1

COME ON GET HIGHER - MATT NATHANSON

FINE BY ME - ANDY GRAMMER

WISG I KNEW YOU-THE REVIVALISTS

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

SUNDAY MORNING - MAROON 5

LIGHTS DOWN LOW - MAX

I DON’T WANNA WAIT- PAULA COLE

FEEL IT STILL - PORTUGAL. THE MAN

PHOTOGRAPH - ED SHEERAN

NEED YOU NOW - LADY ANTEBELLUM

IN MY BLOOD - SHAWN MENDES

LITTLE TALKS -OF MONSTERS & MEN

HOUR 2

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

FIELDS OF GOLD - EVA CASSIDY

EVERYDAY - DAVE MATTHEWS

DANCING WITH A STRANGER-SAM SMITH & NORMANI

MEET VIRGINIA - TRAIN

HAND IN MY POCKET - ALANIS MORISSETTE

11 BLOCKS - WRABEL

ATTENTION - CHARLIE PUTH

A MILLION DREAMS - PINK

NAME - GOO GOO DOLLS

PIECE BY PIECE - KELLY CLARKSON

TEQUILA - DAN & SHAY

HOUR 3

CASTLE ON THE HILL- ED SHEERAN

SUDDENLY I SEE - KT TUNSTALL

GUIDING LIGHT - MUMFORD & SONS

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE- JOHN MAYER

ROLLING IN THE DEEP - ADELE

WONDERWALL- OASIS

FOLLOW THROUGH - GAVIN DeGRAW

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE - AMERICAN AUTHORS

HAPPIER - MARSHMELLO & BASTILLE

YOU SAY - LAUREN DAIGLE

BELIEVER - IMAGINE DRAGONS

SUMMER OF ’69 - BRYAN ADAMS