Fleetwood Mac & More On Acoustic Sunrise March 15, 2020

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for March 15, 2020.

HOUR 1

PHOTOGRAPH - ED SHEERAN

A MILLIONS REASONS (Gaga cover) - DAN + SHAY

WHAT’S UP - 4 NON BLONDES

BETTER - KHALID

I WILL REMEMBER YOU - SARAH McLACHLAN

MERCY - DUFFY

BUBBLY - COLBIE CAILLAT

ONE HEADLIGHT - WALLFLOWERS

DON’T START NOW - DUA LIPA

THE REASON - HOOBASTANK

STAY - ALESSIA CARA

KEEP YOUR HANDS UP - ANDY GRAMMER

HOUR 2

WHEN THE PARTY’S OVER- BILLIE EILISH

AS LONG AS YOU LOVE ME - BACKSTREET BOYS

STRESSED OUT - TWENTY ONE PILOTS

HIGHER LOVE - LILLY & STEVE WINWOOD

GOOD RIDDANCE (TIME OF YOUR LIFE) - GREEN DAY

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN - TAYLOR SWIFT

UPSIDE DOWN - JACK JOHNSON

EVERY ROSE HAS IT’S THORN - BRET MICHAELS

BANG BANG - JESSE J

THE BONES - MAREN MORRIS

MANIC MONDAY - THE BANGLES

GRENADE- BRUNO MARS

STAY THE NIGHT - ZEDD & HAYLEY WILLIAMS

ELDERLY WOMAN BEHIND A… - PEARL JAM

HOUR 3

SOMEONE YOU LOVED - LEWIS CAPALDI

DOG DAYS ARE OVER - FLORENCE & THE MACHINE

FAST CAR -SAM SMITH

YOU SHOULD BE SAD - HALSEY

SEE YOU AGAIN - CHALIE PUTH

SMOOTH - ROB THOMAS

PRAYING - KESHA

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

RIHANNON - FLEETWOOD MAC

TEENAGE DREAM - KATY PERRY

SHAPE OF YOU - ED SHEERAN

PERFECT - PINK