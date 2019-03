Rob Thomas & More On Acoustic Sunrise March 10, 2019

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for March 10, 2019.

HOUR 1

IRIS- GOO GOO DOLLS

ALL I WANNA DO - SHERYL CROW

THE RIDDLE - FIVE FOR FIGHTING

WHATEVER IT TAKES - IMAGINE DRAGONS

EVERYTHING YOU WANT-VERTICAL HORIZON

DON’T YOU WANNA STAY-JASON ALDEAN & KELLY CLARKSON

USED TO BE - MATT NATHANSON

IN MY PLACE - COLDPLAY

WHY- ANNIE LENNOX

SHOTGUN - GEORGE EZRA

LOVE SONG - SARA BAREILLES

AHEAD OF MYSELF - X AMBASSADORS

HOUR 2

OVER MY HEAD - THE FRAY

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

YOU SAY - LAUREN DAIGLE

TOO CLOSE - ALEX CLARE

FEEL IT STILL - PORTUGAL. THE MAN

ANGEL - SARAH & SANTANA

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE - CHARLIE PUTH

GRENADE - BRUNO MARS

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

BETTER TOGETHER - JACK JOHNSON

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON

THIS TOWN- NIALL HORAN

HOUR 3

SHALLOW - BRADLEY COOPER & LADY GAGA

COUNTING BLUE CARS - DISHWALLA

SMOOTH - ROB THOMAS

HAVE IT ALL - JASON MRAZ

DREAMS - THE CRANBERRIES

HOLDING BACK THE YEARS- SIMPLY RED

THERE’S NOTHING HOLDING ME BACK - SHAWN MENDES

LET HER CRY - HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH

ANTS MARCHING - DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

SPEECHLESS - DAN & SHAY

A MILLION DREAMS - PINK

NO SUCH THING - JOHN MAYER